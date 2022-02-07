Chiefs have minimal impact at Pro Bowl, AFC wins 41-35

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Six Kansas City Chiefs took a nice vacation and celebration weekend over in Las Vegas to be a part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl.

For KC stars, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, they put up more modest numbers than they’re used to in the NFL all-star game.

The Pro Bowl is over.



P. Mahomes: 5/10 53 yards, INT

T. Hill: 4-27 yds

T. Kelce: 1-110 yds

Orlando Brown blocked, Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu defended. No one hurt.

AFC wins 41-35. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 6, 2022

What may have been the most notable about the Chiefs’ presence in the game was Mahomes’ comments about losing the AFC Championship to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m still not over it, I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. So, I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward,” Mahomes said.

‘We have to go through the process again. You start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m gonna get better and better every single day’ and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes was also asked about his daughter Sterling who turns one on February 20: “She’s almost walking, she has a personality, she knows how to say no, a lot, so I have to get used to that.”

Each of the Chiefs’ Pro Bowlers have all said that while they wish they were in the Super Bowl, they enjoyed their Pro Bowl experience in Sin City.