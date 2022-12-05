KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Chiefs still have a prime opportunity to clinch the AFC West with some help.

For the Chiefs to win the division this week, they will have to win against the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers would have to lose to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs being able to have a chance to secure their seventh straight division title with still five games left to play may come as a surprise to many, considering the rest of the AFC West was supposed to have improved greatly with lots of money spent on offseason acquisitions.

Head coach Andy Reid even seemed to be a bit surprised about how the division has turned out so far with an opportunity to clinch in Week 14.

“I thought all the AFC West teams bettered themselves,” Reid said. “I thought we—which has already been said—had one of the tougher schedules in the league and I’m proud of how the guys kind of battled through to get to this point.”

The Chiefs can also still regain the one seed in the conference although they currently don’t control their own destiny.

As of now, the Bills hold the first seed and lone bye in the AFC. The Chiefs finish out their season with games against Broncos twice, Texans, Seahawks and Raiders.

The Bills have games left against the Jets, Dolphins, Bears, Bengals and Patriots. They also own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Kickoff will be at 3:25 against the Broncos on Sunday.