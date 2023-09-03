KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The head of the Kansas City Chiefs paid homage to the late Jimmy Buffett on Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Buffett had several things in common: their love of cheeseburgers, Hawaiian shirts and living life on the beach stick out the most.

Buffett passed away at 76 on Friday due to Merkel cell skin cancer that he had battled for four years.

On Sunday, Reid brought up some of his fond memories of the musician.

“I saw him play a few times at the Greek Theatre in LA. Great guy,” he said.

“Very few guys can be a great singer and a writer period—of books—and he did it all, renaissance man. And then he still sailed through the Bahamas.”

Buffett was a Mississippi native who eventually moved to Key West and became a household name after the 1977 release of the iconic “Margaritaville.”

His list of hits is seemingly endless and includes “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”, “Son of a Sailor” and “Pirate Looks at Forty,”

The musician built an empire that helped him develop several business ventures like a chain of Margaritaville restaurants, food, apparel and even a cannabis strain.

On top of that, Buffett was a New York Times best-selling author of fiction and non-fiction books.

He was one of the wealthiest musicians in U.S. history.