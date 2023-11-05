FRANKFURT, Germany — The Kansas City Chiefs roared to a big first-half lead and held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in the NFL’s first game in Germany.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start when they got the ball first and scored in seven plays with a Patrick Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The next score didn’t come until near the two-minute warning when the Chiefs capped a 13-play 95-yard drive with Mahomes’ second TD pass to running back Jerick McKinnon to take a 14-0 lead.

As the Dolphins worked to drive the field during the last minute of the first half, cornerback Trent McDuffie forced a fumble from former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill. Safety Mike Edwards recovered the ball and was tackled by Hill while lateraling the ball to safety Bryan Cook who galloped 59 yards to give the Chiefs a 21-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Dolphins scored on an eight-play, 80-yard drive with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connecting with receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 31 yards to close to deficit to 21-7.

After a Chiefs center Creed Humphrey penalty pushed a third-down conversion back to 3rd and 20, Mahomes was stripped-sacked by Miami edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovered that ball near the end of the third quarter.

The Chiefs stopped the Dolphins on 3rd and 20, but defensive tackle Chris Jones obtained an unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving offensive tackle Austin Jackson, which gave the Dolphins an automatic first down into the redzone.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scored on a 13-yard scamper on the next play to make it a one-score game at 21-14 with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.

After both teams punted to start the fourth quarter, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman fielded a punt on the 3-yard line and returned it to the KC 10. That drive ended with a three and out with the Chiefs opting to pass on 3rd and 1.

The Dolphins got the ball back with 2:27 to go in the game, and Tagovailoa fumbled the snap on 4th and 10 at the KC 31.

The Chiefs didn’t score any points in the second half.

Mahomes finished the day with 185 passing yards with his two touchdowns.

Running back Isiah Pacheco ended the day with 66 yards. Tight end Noah Gray led the receiving effort with 34 yards on three catches.

Tight end Travis Kelce was limited to 14 yards on three catches.

Hill was the Dolphins’ leading receiver with 62 yards on eight catches.

The Chiefs go into the bye week at 7-2 at the top of the AFC and the AFC West and return to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20.