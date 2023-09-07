The Kansas City Chiefs are honoring the late Norma Hunt with a special patch the 2023 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will carry the legacy of the franchise’s founding family on the front of their jerseys this season. The team announced players will sport a special patch honoring the late Norma Hunt on both home and away jerseys in 2023.

The new patch will be featured on the right side of the players’ jerseys, mirroring a patch worn on the left that pays homage to the AFL and franchise founder Lamar Hunt.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 jerseys feature a patch honoring the late Norma Hunt, who passed away in June. It’s accompanied by a patch that honors husband and franchise founder Lamar Hunt on the other side. (Photo credit: Kansas City Chiefs)

“My family and I are so proud to honor our mother’s life and legacy this season,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt stated in a news release.

“My mom loved football, and she loved the Chiefs. She also believed in the power of sports to unite communities, and the impact sports can have on young people.

Norma Hunt passed away in June at age 85. She held the distinction of being the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls, three of them championships won by the Chiefs among five total appearances.

“I’m glad she had the opportunity to make this last Super Bowl,” Chiefs and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bell said at a golf tournament this summer.

“She was deciding maybe she wasn’t going to go, but she did end up going to the Super Bowl, and I’m glad.”

Lamar and Norma Hunt brought the Dallas Texans to Kansas City, where they’d be renamed the Chiefs, back in 1963. In addition to her presence in the Kansas City sports scene, she and Lamar oversaw the formation of Major League Soccer, the North American Soccer League, and made an original investment in the Chicago Bulls basketball franchise.

The Chiefs will honor her life and legacy during halftime of the season opening game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.