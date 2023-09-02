KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second straight year, First Fridays was also Red Friday in the Crossroads District.

There were still 70 artists and 20 food trucks, but also drummers, cheerleaders and one giant wolf. KC Wolf of course!

“It’s so much fun to have the Chiefs here, and they bring a whole another level of excitement, and it’s amazing how good it goes together,” Jeff Owens, VP of the Crossroads Community Association, said.

This year they also had a chance to do a stop on the Champions tour where fans could get pictures with the Lombardi Trophy and check out the Kingdom Cruiser.

We are more excited than ever, we are more proud than ever and certainly the fans have come out more than ever,” Laura Krug, Kansas City Chiefs Chief Marketing Officer, said.

The event helped fans get in the spirit for Red Wednesday next week, followed by the World’s Largest Tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday before the Chiefs open the season against the Detroit Lions.

