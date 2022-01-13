Chiefs in two of the most-watched games in 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs join offensive teammates in dancing during the fourth quarter two-minute warning against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers in 2021.

In the league’s 10 most-watched games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs were in two of them.

The Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys was the second most-watched game of the season with 28.7 million viewers.

The Chiefs’ Week 9 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers (without Aaron Rodgers) was the ninth most-watched game with 25 million views.

The most-watched game of the year was the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving night thriller with the Las Vegas Raiders.