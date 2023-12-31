KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have one of their most important players on Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He was originally listed as questionable for the matchup. Pacheco also has a shoulder injury. He did practice on Friday, but was not not cleared until Saturday.

Pacheco leads the team with 805 rushing yards to go along with seven touchdowns. He also has 37 receptions for 209 yards and a score.

More offensive help is also on the way. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been activated from Injured reserve after missing the last five weeks with a thumb injury.

Hardman will give the Chiefs more depth to an offensive unit that needs all that help it can get it.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow at 3:25 p.m.