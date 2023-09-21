KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a few key starters back in practice on Thursday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring contusion) and linebacker Willie Gay (quad contusion) returned to practice on Thursday. They were two of five key players that missed Wednesday’s practice.

These players did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

WR Richie James (MCL injury)

WR Kadarius Toney (sprained toe)

LB Nick Bolton (sprained ankle)

Head coach Andy Reid said the only player who may miss significant time is James while the others are considered “day to day”.

The biggest concern may be Bolton who gives the defense the plays on the field and leads the team in tackles as a middle linebacker. If he can play, Drue Tranquill will take that place since he has practiced and played with the green dot (the lone defender who gets plays from the defensive coordinator on the field through a headset in the helmet).

While Toney may be day-to-day, it is another lower-body injury that has sidelined him. This injury is another lower-body issue for an explosive athlete who has dealt with knee problems throughout his career and missed all of training camp recovering from offseason knee surgery.

If James and Toney can’t play, the Chiefs may stick with five receivers on their game day roster or possibly call up a sixth receiver from the practice squad like Cornell Powell.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub has options to replace: he named Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice as players who have done it before.