KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional athletes do amazing things in challenging circumstances.

That’s the case with Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson.

On Saturday, Watson made a one-handed interception to seal the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

Many didn’t know that Watson’s taped right hand that he caught the ball with is broken.

“I’ve been getting treatment ever since, and it just so happens that was the hand they were throwing it to,” Watson said.

The rookie out of Washington State may have injured his hand in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He shows up on the injury report with a hand injury the next week after that game.

Watson also said all of his teammates knew about it, but he thanked the training staff for preparing him.