KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got their number one receiver back on Thursday.

After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.

Kansas City’s newest receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon missed practice again Thursday with hamstring injuries.

The Chiefs have listed 14 players on their injury report but everyone except McKinnon and Toney practiced Thursday:

DB Deon Bush (elbow)

G Trey Smith (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

S Bryan Cook (wrist)

DE Carlos Dunlap (foot)

OT Lucas Niang (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

S Juan Thornhill (calf)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder)

CB Jaylen Watson (hand)

WR Justin Watson (knee)

Thuney and Thornhill missed last week’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams but look to be in line to play in this Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.