SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense is looking to be even better in 2023.

On a defense that played a crucial role in last season’s Super Bowl run, there are several veterans that feel like they have something to prove this season.

Safety Justin Reid is one of them. The 26-year-old feels “extremely confident” in his second year of patrolling the skies of the Chiefs’ defense. So confident that he feels like he isn’t getting enough respect for his play.

Reid came to training camp 10 pounds heavier of muscle, from 207 pounds to 217, with 5% body fat and still feels light on his feet.

“I was working like Keanu Reeves, you know, John Wick. It’s just assassin mentality,” Reid said.

“I feel really good out here. I’m confident that I know the playbook inside and out, and I’m not out there thinking, I’m just out there playing,” Reid said. “I’m excited about what I’m going to be able to do to contribute to this defense and truly dominate this year and finally get some recognition and respect that I’ve been able to get.”

When ESPN came out with their top 10 safety rankings from front office executives, scouts and coaches, Reid was unranked and was listed under “also receiving votes” along with former Chief Tyrann Mathieu.

Reid put that under his list of things that motivate him, which he said, isn’t hard to do.

“I’m a guy that likes, I like to work hard, I like to be humble. Um, but there’s a little bit of it too that’s like, in today’s game you have to advertise for yourself a little bit so I feel like I have to put the message out there so people will pay attention,” he said.

The Stanford alum is ranked among the top 50 safeties in the league by Pro Football Focus. He also garnered 83 tackles, seven pass deflections and a sack in his first year with the Chiefs.

But no stats can tell his impact, only film can.

“Because the tape doesn’t lie and when you turn on my tape, you know what I mean, you’re going to see exactly where I’m going.”

The Chiefs’ defense can go as far as Reid’s play can take them. And if it’s at a high level, the defense can follow suit.