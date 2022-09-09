KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is giving back by using his faith in partnership with Hallow.

Butker, a devout Catholic, is one of a selection of athletes whose prayers are available on the Catholic prayer and meditation app.

Hallow is a subscription service that gives users a wide selection of prayers to listen to in their daily routines, and through the Meditations for Athletes series, listeners can listen to Butker, NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, NBA Champion Jrue Holiday, Hall of Fame college coach Lou Holtz and more.

While I face pressure in some of the most intense situations on the football field, my faith allows me to put all of these moments in perspective. As athletes, we think that sports are the most important thing in our life. But, we have to take a step back and ask what our reason is for being on this earth. Ultimately, it’s a question of who we worship. It can’t be sports. It has to be our Lord Jesus Christ. Harrison Butker

An annual subscription to Hallow costs $59.99 per year and new subscribers can test the app with a 14-day free trial.

Hallow is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.