KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an injury to one of their best players.

Linebacker Nick Bolton left the game in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent left wrist injury.

According to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, Bolton went to the locker room screaming in pain. The injury occurred after Bolton made a tackle on Chargers receiver Keenan Allen with under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It appeared he landed on his left wrist after making the tackle.

Bolton was holding his wrist in obvious pain as he went to the sideline. He went to the locker room to get X-Rays.

He was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Bolton returned from injury last Thursday against the Denver Broncos after missing three games due to an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Mizzou alum has proven to be one of the leaders of a Chiefs’ defense that’s clicking on all cylinders.

The Chiefs play the Broncos again on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.