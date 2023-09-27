KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ star linebacker could be in jeopardy of missing two straight games.

Nick Bolton missed all of Week 3 practices and the Chiefs’ win against the Chicago Bears due to a sprained ankle. He missed Wednesday’s practice as well ahead of the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets.

Drue Tranquill stepped in at Bolton’s middle linebacker spot last week and played well with eight tackles, a quarterback hit and half a sack. He’s the highest-graded linebacker on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs also made a number of roster moves that will be made official Wednesday:

DT Matt Dickerson & WR Montrell Washington promoted to the 53-man roster

WRs Daniel Arias and Chase Cota signed to practice squad

OT Prince Tega Wanogho placed on injured reserve with quad tear

Washington and Dickerson both stepped in well into their new roles. Washington was the Chiefs’ returner against the Bears and gained 33 yards on three punt returns including a 23-yard punt return.

Dickerson played in the first two games of the season and garnered four tackles from the interior defensive line.

PTW tore his quad late in the Bears game while trying to make a tackle on an interception return.

Cota is a rookie who played at UCLA and Oregon and was waived by the Detroit Lions in August. Arias is a rookie out of Colorado and was released from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.