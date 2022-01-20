Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor Wednesday night

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. acknowledges cheers from the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor criminal damage charges.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gay was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center early Thursday morning.

FOX4 will update this story with charging details soon.

It is unclear if he will be available for the Chiefs home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season for the Chiefs playing in 12 games and bringing down two interceptions. Gay missed Super Bowl LV after being place on injured/reserve.