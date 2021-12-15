Chiefs LB Willie Gay placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, out against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. acknowledges cheers from the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football after being placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Wednesday.

Gay joins defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon as players who have been placed on the list this week as part of an ongoing outbreak across the NFL.

Gordon and Jones, both vaccinated, have a chance to play on Thursday if they can provide two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period. Gordon was put on the COVID list on Monday, Jones was placed on the list on Tuesday.

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on the COVID list on Monday.

Additionally, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play due to not practicing this week while dealing with the death of his brother, and guard Andrew Wylie is questionable with a knee injury.

Andrew Wylie is questionable for tomorrow's game. L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay are out.https://t.co/VyIzBXa73i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2021

The Chiefs and Chargers kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night in a battle for the top of the AFC West.