LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Kansas City Chiefs suffered another injury to their offensive line in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie left tackle Wanya Morris left the game with a concussion and will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Chiefs were already without LT Donovan Smith who has missed the last four games with a neck injury.

Taylor also left the game after grabbing his right leg but later returned in the second half.

Smith looks like he’s on the brink of returning since he practiced two days this past week. The Chiefs also rested a multitude of starters ahead of their playoff matchup next week.

The Chiefs will need their offensive line as healthy as possible heading into their Wild Card matchup as their road to the Super Bowl looks a lot tougher than years past.

They will either host the Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.