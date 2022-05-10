KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman took time out of his off season to celebrate the thousands of hardworking nurses across Chiefs Kingdom.

As part of National Nurses Week, Hardman shared a special hype message with nurses at the University of Kansas Health System.

“I wanna wish all of you a Happy Nurses Week. Yes sir! Are you all excited for this? Like, Happy Nurses Week, man,” Hardman said in a video shared on the health system’s Facebook page.

The health system is the official healthcare provider of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“On a serious note, we just wanna thank you for your hard work and dedication for keeping the kingdom safe and healthy. And just know we couldn’t do what we do on the field without the strong and dedicated nurses like y’all,” Hardman said.

Earlier this year former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu gave Super Bowl tickets to a critical care nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital as his way of thanking nurses for everything they’ve done during the pandemic.