KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the AFC 3-seed already locked up, the Kansas City Chiefs only have a few things to play for in Week 18.

The most important of the few things is a game check and a win, of course, but there are many milestones on the line for the Chiefs when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for their last regular season game.

While several starters like quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out or see limited snaps, players like tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones have milestones to pay for that could be reached.

The Chiefs defense has sacked opposing quarterback 54 times this season, tied with the 1997 team for the third-most sacks in a season in franchise history. With two more sacks, they can pass the 2022 team (55) for second most in franchise history. The 1990 team holds the franchise record at 60.

With 984 receiving yards this season, Kelce needs 16 more to reach the 1,000-yard mark for his eighth-consecutive season.

His seven straight seasons are already a franchise record and an NFL record for a tight end. Eight straight would tie three other players for the fourth-most consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history.

With 74 career receiving touchdowns,- Kelce needs just one more to pass Jason Witten for fifth-most as a tight end (74) in NFL history. The 74 receiving touchdowns also put Kelce three shy of passing PFHOF TE Tony Gonzalez (76) for most in franchise history.

With 77 total career touchdowns scored, Kelce is seven shy of passing Priest Holmes (83) for the franchise record.

Kelce has 907 career receptions, the second most in franchise history. He needs 10 more catches to pass PFHOF TE Tony Gonzalez (916) for the most receptions in franchise history.

C Creed Humphrey has started 50 consecutive games since entering the league in 2021. With a start on Sunday, he can tie DE Art Still for the third most consecutive starts to begin a career in franchise history with 51.

With 195 career field goals made, K Harrison Butker is five field goals shy of hitting 200 in his career. He would join K Nick Lowery (329) and K Jan Stenerud (279) as the only kickers in franchise history to achieve that mark.

Butker has totaled 893 points in his career. With seven more points, he can become the third Chiefs player to ever reach 900 career points scored joining K Nick Lowery (1,466) and K Jan Stenerud (1,231).

