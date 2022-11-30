KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.

As the Chiefs prepare for their AFC Championship rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney were not at practice on Wednesday along with running back Jerick McKinnon.

Head coach Andy Reid said McKinnon has a strained hamstring, and Toney is still working to heal his hamstring issue as well. Smith-Schuster was sick.

On the flip side, Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he expects to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Chase was out for four games with a hip hairline fracture and said he feels no pain.

Meanwhile, Bengals running back Joe Mixon was limited in practice on Wednesday.