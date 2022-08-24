KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL world is mourning the loss of legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson who died early Wednesday morning at the age of 87.

Dawson, who enjoyed a decorated 14-year career with the Chiefs, leaves a legacy as a champion on and off the field.

My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

Lenny The Cool led the Chiefs to their first ever Super Bowl victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

His impact on the sports world was felt across the city and the region.

Len Dawson is an American legend, a Super Bowl Champion, a world class broadcaster, and will forever be among the most important and beloved figures in our city’s history. The Royals send sympathy and support to the Chiefs and the Dawson family. Kansas City Royals

Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton. Fans connected with Len’s story of perseverance, appreciating how he gave the game one more try after five nondescript seasons when many others would have quit. The American Football League, and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, gave Len a true opportunity, and he made the most of it, building the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender, and eventually a world champion. Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife, Linda, and to all of Len’s family and friends in Kansas City and in Alliance, Ohio. The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor. Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter

Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

We lost a true legend and wonderful human being @Chiefs nation with the passing of Len Dawson. HOF QB, broadcaster and all around great guy. RIP brother! Rich Gannon – Former NFL Quarterback (Chiefs 1995-998)