KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs used 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and as they prepare to host the event in 2023, CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt gave general manager Brett Veach one condition.

“You can’t trade next years one, we gotta have a one,” Clark told Veach according to the latter. “

Las Vegas hosted the draft in 2022 and did not have a first or second round pick.

“I certainly went in with that mindset that I couldn’t move the one,” Veach said. “I did remind him that, ‘I get it, but you do know that Vegas is not using a one or a two?'”

Football fans from around the country will descend onto Kansas City in April next year to see the newest crop of NFL players be selected by their teams.

But along with the draft itself, the experience surrounding it is one fans and the Chiefs will not want to miss.

“Extremely excited for the draft next year. Actually it was Clark’s idea, he mentioned we should maybe look into getting a room over at Union Station and making it our make-shift draft room so we can be there an experience what we believe is gonna be a tremendous event,” Veach said.

The details surrounding the draft and fan experience are still in the works, but Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, were on the ground in Las Vegas and said the vision is coming alive.

“You can start to visualize what this would look like, and I think we have some really creative ideas for the stage in Kansas City and how different that will be,” Nelson said. “When you think about World War I, Union Station and the downtown footprint, that alone is 40-plus acres. Then you bring in Crown Center, you bring in the Power & Light District and all that, it’s perfect. I think this will work just fine.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will start on April 27 and end on April 29 next year.