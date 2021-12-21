Chiefs, Packers share best odds to win Super Bowl LVI

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates running back Aaron Jones’ touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) – Patrick Mahomes, quarterback de los Chiefs de Kansas City, festeja luego de derrotar a los Chargers de Los Ángeles, el jueves 16 de diciembre de 2021 (AP Foto/Marcio José Sánchez)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC standings after seven-game win streak has made their 3-4 start seem like a distant memory.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers are the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot by winning their division.

According to Bovada, the Chiefs and the Packers have +450 odds to win the big game and share the lead.

Teams Odds Green Bay Packers +450 Kansas City Chiefs +450 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 Los Angeles Rams +950 New England Patriots +1000

They are trailed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots who round out the top-5.

After a divisional victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs now have some breathing room for the lead in the division.

Kansas City has three games left in the regular season; one at home and two on the road.

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – December 26

at Cincinnati Bengals – June 2

at Denver Broncos – January 9

The Chiefs are looking to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.