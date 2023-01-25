KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Associated Press announced the finalists for the NFL’s year-end awards Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a finalist for both the Most Valuable Player award and Offensive Player of the Year.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Mahomes is joined by quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the only non-QB named a finalist for MVP.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was also named a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns and led the Chiefs to a 14-3 season.

For Chris Jones, the defensive tackle is joined by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as finalist for the league’s best defender.

Jones had his best year since joining the Chiefs finishing with 44 total tackles, 30 of which were solo. Jones also stacked up 15.5 sacks, tied for the highest number of career sacks since 2018.