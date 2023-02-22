KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced the winners of their Derrick Thomas and Mack Lee Hill team awards, voted on by teammates and coaches.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted as the Derrick Thomas MVP, while running back Isiah Pacheco earned the Mack Lee Hill award Tuesday.

Each award represents the team MVP and rookie of the year for the 2022 NFL season, respectively.

The team’s annual MVP award is named after Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas, who tragically passed away in 2000. The Mack Lee Hill Award honors a rookie or first-year player and is named after former Chiefs RB Mack Lee Hill, who died during knee surgery in 1965.

Mahomes won his second league MVP award after leading the team to their third Super Bowl, winning his second after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, Mahomes became the 13th starting quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

The 27-year-old quarterback became the 11th player to win the Super Bowl and league MVP in the same season. He finished the season first in passing yards with 5,250 yards, throwing 41 touchdowns with a 77.6 quarterback rank which he also finished the best in the league.

Pacheco worked his way up to the starting position, making his first career start in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, and never lost the starting position all season.

He finished the year with over 200 carries for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns on the season, including scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl and recording 76 yards on 15 carries.