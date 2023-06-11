KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had as great an offseason as he can have this year.

A Super Bowl, a celebration tour and a White House visit are just some things Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed this offseason.

Another thing he can add to his list is appearing at concerts with music superstars.

On Saturday, Mahomes surprised fans by showing up onstage at the Luke Combs concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes and Combs enjoyed a fine alcoholic beverage to the delight of the thousands of fans packed into the stadium.

Among the opening acts was Flatland Calvary, a Lubbock Americana band that was sure to delight Patrick and his wife Brittany, who was also in attendance.