KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is still working to fully heal his right ankle.

Even after a Super Bowl celebration, Patrick Mahomes said his ankle is better but not fully back to 100%.

“I wouldn’t say I’m one hundred percent, but I’ve had no necessary limitations.”

“When you go through a grind in a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go thru the rehab process but at the same time, you wanna make sure you’re still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends, but I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit, to where now I’m throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.”

“I think now it’s been more about just kind of managing it, but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can.”

“I think running and cutting they’ll still be a little bit of limitations going the next few weeks but I’m happy with where I’m at and we’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot before the beginning of the season.”

Mahomes injured his right ankle during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished the game on the ankle and continued playing to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

His goal is to be full go by training camp.

“I’ve felt like we’ve improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton. As far as the swelling has went down finally and I don’t have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work.”

“With the improvements that we’re making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it won’t even be any question at all.”

“We’ll continue to work through it [in] OTAs. I don’t think they’ll be any limitations on reps or anything like that especially [because] I’m not running around a ton but at the same time we’ll continue the rehab process and making sure by the time we get to training camp I can just roll out there and feel perfectly fine.”

The 27-year-old said after a Las Vegas celebration trip with tight end Travis Kelce and other teammates, he went right back to training.