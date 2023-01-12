KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback has been honored once again for his charitable efforts.

Patrick Mahomes, the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, is now the winner of Nationwide’s Charity Challenge. Nationwide will donate $25,000 to Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

This is the third year in a row and the fourth time overall that a Kansas City Chiefs

nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide, finished first in

Nationwide’s Charity Challenge.

Previous Chiefs winners include safety Tyrann Mathieu (2021-22), tight end Travis Kelce (2020-21) and safety Eric Berry, who won the inaugural Charity Challenge during the 2015-16 NFL season.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which Mahomes established in 2019, is dedicated

to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, under-resourced communities and other charitable causes.

The foundation’s signature program, 15 FOR 15, supports 15 youth charitable initiatives with an emphasis on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.

“It is a tremendous honor to win this year’s Charity Challenge,” Mahomes said in a statement.

“Since before I joined the league, it has been a goal of mine to make a lasting impact on the communities that have given so much to me. Brittany and I are forever grateful for the continued support and passion that we receive from Chiefs Kingdom both on and off the field.

“Thank you to all of the incredible fans that voted for me for this honor and the continued support for our efforts with 15 and the Mahomies. Together, we are making a lasting impact on kids in underserved communities.”

Mahomes finished in front of Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno, who finished second in voting, while Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins finished third.

Nationwide will also contribute $10,000 to the charity of Leno’s choice and $5,000 to Dawkins’ designated beneficiary.

The league will announce the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 9, the week of Super Bowl LVII, at 8 p.m. CT.