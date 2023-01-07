LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs have come out in full support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Every NFL team will be wearing ‘Love for Damar 3’ shirts on the field, including the Chiefs who showed them off before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And here’s a look at the front of Mahomes’ pullover with the blue heart and ‘Damar’ #LoveForDamar https://t.co/iaKtEPCKJ5 pic.twitter.com/Rurldq8tn9 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 7, 2023

Mahomes wore a custom version of his warmup vest most likely because the Nike t-shirts would conflict with his Adidas sponsorship.

Hamlin will be able to watch the support from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. His agent announced Friday morning that doctors removed his breathing tube and Hamlin is able to breathe on his own.

Public support for Hamlin also continues to pour into his Chasing M’s toy drive fund. Thousands of people, including Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet, have donated to the cause.