Chiefs post-season Playoff tickets set to go on sale with same limited seating

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will begin selling post season tickets for the 2020 Playoffs beginning next week on Monday, December 7, according to a statement by the team.

The tickets will be released in a tiered system. Season Ticket Members will have first dips throughout the week, with the ability to reserve tickets for all three potential home games. They will be charged for each game, only when the games are confirmed.

Any tickets remaining by Friday, Dec. 11 will go on sale, first to Jackson County, Missouri taxpayers at 8 a.m., followed by the rest of the general public at noon.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats up to six tickets per pod. The club’s COVID-19 rules, implemented at the beginning of the NFL season, will remain in effect:

Masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

All bags, including previously approved clear bags and small clutch bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.

No smoking will be allowed inside the stadium, including vaping. Spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.) is also prohibited.

The stadium will be completely cashless to minimize contact between during transactions.

Arrowhead Stadium has been divided up into zones to eliminate cross-over, minimizing the amount of exposure among guests. Guests will have a suggested parking lot and will be required to enter the stadium through a specific gate based on their ticket location.

All parking is general (red) parking and vehicles will be parked in every-other parking spot to encourage physical distancing.

Parking must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ and is only open to ticket holders.

Tailgating is allowed in the parking lot provided guests only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle and do so with guests who have tickets within their same ticket pod.

Fans are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been or believe to have been in close contact with anyone confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying COVID-like symptoms.