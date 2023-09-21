KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stats don’t tell the full story for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The talented third-year pro has struggled throughout his career amid the disarray of the Bears organization and those struggles have continued early this season.

The Bears are off to an 0-2 start and Fields has only thrown for two touchdowns (rushed for one) to go with three interceptions.

Last season, Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 TDs and 11 picks while running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. While the Bears only managed three wins on the season, even the stat line showed that the 24-year-old could make chicken salad out of the Bears offense that didn’t have a receiver gain over 600 yards.

While the Bears’ offense has gotten better by trading for former first-round pick D.J. Moore, they are still struggling and Fields knows they need to be better.

“I felt like I wasn’t necessarily playing my game. I felt like I was robotic … not playing like myself,” Fields said on Wednesday. “My goal this week is to play football how I know how to play football. That includes thinking less and going out there and playing off instincts.”

Many took Fields’ comment as a slight to the coaching staff and to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy who’s in his second year with the team. While it may be warranted, he walked those comments back at his locker shortly after his press conference.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on coaches, never going to blame anything on my teammates,” he said. “I will take every — whatever happens in a game — I will take all the blame. I don’t care if it’s a dropped pass and it should have been a pass. Put it on me.”

This news along with the Bears’ defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning on Wednesday has Chicago coming into Arrowhead Stadium swirling with drama.

But the Chiefs know how dangerous Fields is no matter the off-field news.

“When he [runs outside of the pocket], it’s scary,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

“It’s a concern. It would have been whether he said that or not because I think if you let him do that, he can wreck the game.”

“He’s a good football player, and he can do so many things,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

“He’s working through it and it’s important that we get ourselves right to play a guy that can do so many different things. He’ll be one of the faster guys on the field. He can do all that.”

While the Chiefs’ offense is also struggling with both teams averaging 18.5 points a game, the Chiefs’ defense is playing very well only giving up 15.5 points a game, good for third in the NFL.

As they get ready to host the Bears, Patrick Mahomes offered some advice to Fields.

“Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He’s here for a reason,” Mahomes said on Thursday .”He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college, wherever he’s been. Just trusting in your instincts and then go out there, be the player you’ve always been, just not against us hopefully.”

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.