Chiefs preparing for high-powered Dallas Cowboys to come to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys will make their way to Arrowhead Stadium to face the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

These teams will be playing for the Preston Road Trophy: a trophy crafted by Chiefs owner Clark Hunt that goes to the winner of any Chiefs-Cowboys matchup.

With Dallas bringing the No. 1 offense in the league and a top 10 defense, Kansas City coaches and players know they need to bring their A-game.

“I think just taking what was there especially early in the game. Not trying to force and letting the big plays come to me, and I think we saw that,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “We were patient, you take what’s there and you execute. The defense will eventually come up, and you’ll be able to hit some of those shots later in the game.”

“They got two great backs, wonderful wide receivers, great quarterback, so it’s gonna be up to us to handle our business in that aspect. Stop the run and also contain the pass catchers to explosives when we can,” rookie linebacker Nick Bolton said.

“They’re the number one offense in the league in a few different categories. Dak (Prescott) is very good and so is Ezekiel (Elliott),” head coach Andy Reid said. “They’re both good, Pro Bowl football players, along with their cast there. They’ve got a lot of good players on that side of the ball. It’s a great challenge for our defense, so the guys know that.”

In their last game, the Chiefs held the Las Vegas Raiders to 299 yards: 249 of those yards through the air.

With Rashad Fenton being one of Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded corners, the defense will do all they can to slow down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and all his weapons.

“You turn on the tape, you can see it. But that’s why we do this, too. Our guys will work hard and try to make sure they understand the scheme,” Reid said. “They do a nice job — coordinator (Kellen Moore), head coach (Mike McCarthy) — they’re both really creative offensive minds. We’ll just bear down this week and make sure we get ourselves ready.”

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs is leading the league in interceptions (8) and leading a stingy defense that ranks 15th in yards allowed.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said.

“They play extremely hard. I think that’s the main thing. They have playmakers over there, but they don’t give up on any play. They’re flying around trying to make plays happen and whenever you have defenses that have playmakers and play hard every single play, that’s a tough defense to go up against.”

Reid is 18-13 all-time vs. the Cowboys as a head coach.