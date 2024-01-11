KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are taking steps to help fans stay warm at this weekend’s frigid Wild Card game vs the Miami Dolphins.

By kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX4 meteorologists are forecasting it will be in the single digits with a wind chill below zero.

The team said it will have warming stations available inside and outside Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s where fans can find them:

Outside: Near parking gates 3/4, 5 and 6; inside parking lots B, C, D, F and G; at the northwest corner of the Ford Tailgate District in parking lot M.

Inside: One at the bottom of each of the four Field Level spirals; near the Jim Bean (north) and Crown Royal (south) bars on the Upper Level; near the Red Zones on the east and west sides of the Upper Level.

The Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent, which is located on the Plaza Level near Gate G, will also turn into a warming zone at kickoff for all fans.

The Chiefs will also have hot chocolate available for sale at all Chiefs bars, Tailgater, Blaze and Sheridan’s locations on the Field and Upper Levels.

Fans that pledge to be a designated driver at one of the Fans First Booths will receive a coupon for a free cup of hot chocolate.

If you’re headed to Saturday’s game, make sure you’re prepared.

The Chiefs are encouraging fans to bundle up and wear multiple loose-fitting layers, covering all exposed skin for Saturday night’s game.

Fans can also carry in blankets, without zippers or compartments, but fans must drape it over their shoulder while going through security.

Chiefs fans can also bring cardboard no larger than 3-feet-by-5-feet to stand on, creating a barrier between the cold concrete.

Portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries (both no larger than 6-inch by 3-inch by 1.5-inch) are also allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium to power heated apparel. Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

See the full list of prohibited and permitted items here.

Dr. Kevin O’Rourke with University Health said the biggest concern for Chiefs fans at the game is mental wellbeing. If someone seems confused or disoriented, get help.

“If you warm up your friend and they’re still confused, and they’re not making sense, they may need more active measures like coming to the hospital and letting us do some of the things we do here to warm you up,” he said.