Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes onto the field for their NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Mahomes threw for 1,110 yards, 8 touchdowns on 68.5% completion during the month which helped the club secure a spot in the playoffs and a sixth consecutive AFC West crown.

This is the fourth time Mahomes has earned the monthly award:

2018: September

2019: September

2020: November

2021: December

After a slow 3-4 start to the season, the Chiefs are currently on an 8-game winning streak heading into their final two games of the season.

The once-struggling offense has now put up over 34 points in three straight games led by the 2018 NFL MVP.

The Chiefs head to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals who are coming off a huge blowout of division rival Baltimore.

Kansas City looks to secure the number one seed over the Tennessee Titans down the stretch.