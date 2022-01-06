Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for Bert Bell Award

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter gaps at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Maxwell Football Club awards the Bert Bell Award to the best NFL player every year and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a finalist for the 2021 honor.

Mahomes won the award in 2018 after he his MVP season where he threw 50 touchdown passes and over 5,000 passing yards.

Finalists

Aaron Donald – Defensive Tackle – Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers

Trevon Diggs – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs

Trent Williams – Offensive Tackle – San Francisco 49ers

Myles Garrett – Defensive End – Cleveland Browns

Cooper Kupp – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Justin Herbert – Quarterback – Los Angeles Chargers

Jonathan Taylor – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts

Aaron Rodgers won the award last season.

The award’s namesake founded the Maxwell Football Club in 1937 and the award for the best NFL player has been given since 1959.

Bell served as commissioner of the NFL from 1946 to 1959, the year he died.

The Maxwell Football Club also awards the Maxwell Award to the best offensive college player and the Bednarik Award to the best defensive college player.