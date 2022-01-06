Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for Bert Bell Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Maxwell Football Club awards the Bert Bell Award to the best NFL player every year and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a finalist for the 2021 honor.
Mahomes won the award in 2018 after he his MVP season where he threw 50 touchdown passes and over 5,000 passing yards.
Finalists
- Aaron Donald – Defensive Tackle – Los Angeles Rams
- Aaron Rodgers – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers
- Trevon Diggs – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys
- Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs
- Trent Williams – Offensive Tackle – San Francisco 49ers
- Myles Garrett – Defensive End – Cleveland Browns
- Cooper Kupp – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams
- Justin Herbert – Quarterback – Los Angeles Chargers
- Jonathan Taylor – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts
Aaron Rodgers won the award last season.
The award’s namesake founded the Maxwell Football Club in 1937 and the award for the best NFL player has been given since 1959.
Bell served as commissioner of the NFL from 1946 to 1959, the year he died.
The Maxwell Football Club also awards the Maxwell Award to the best offensive college player and the Bednarik Award to the best defensive college player.