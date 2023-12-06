KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes denied that the Green Bay Packers knew his signs in Sunday’s game.

As the Chiefs were working to take the lead in the game with six minutes to go, Mahomes threw it over receiver Skyy Moore’s head who was running a slot fade and led to an interception from Packers corner Keisean Nixon.

“I probably should have tried to back shoulder Skyy,’ Mahomes said after the game. “It’s just that’s a mistake on my part that you can’t make in that situation.”

Mahomes made a check to Moore to change the play since the defense was in man coverage. Nixon saw the signal when watching film and knew the play was coming.

“We were watching mannerism tape earlier in the week and [Mahomes] tapped his knee and they put two off the ball and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen this before.’ I knew he was gonna run it and he ran it,” he said after the game.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said it’s the first time he ever checked to that play since he’s been with the Chiefs.

“First time I’ve checked that play in my history of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mahomes said with a laugh.

“He definitely saw a signal. He did a great job, made a great play, a game-changing play.

“Just try to be more subtle I guess, to try to get us to the right spot where we can make a play happen.”

The star QB and the offense try to disguise their signals often as does every team in the NFL to try to confuse the defense. But it is apparent that Nixon knew something since he played the ball perfectly and it helped the Packers give the Chiefs their third loss in five games.

As competitive as Mahomes is, you could tell that having an opponent get a one-up on him does not sit well with him.

“They got me on that one, made a big-time play and I’ll learn from it and try to be better the next time.”