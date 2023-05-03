KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The offseason for the two-time Super Bowl MVP keeps getting better and better.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will give the illustrious ‘Riders Up!’ call at the 149th Kentucky Derby.

“Riders Up!” is the traditional command from the Paddock Judge for jockeys to mount their horses in advance of the upcoming race. Since 2012, Churchill Downs has reserved that special honor for a dignitary or celebrity.

Mahomes joins the company of past celebrities to give the call like boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and Louisville native rapper Jack Harlow.

The 27-year-old quarterback is going on a grand tour of appearances since winning the Super Bowl in February. He has been on late-night talk shows and brought out the Lombardi Trophy before the NFL Draft this past weekend.

He also attended the Met Gala with his wife Brittany on Monday night.

After the Derby, Mahomes will join his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, when they face Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the eighth edition of the exhibition golf game, The Match, on June 29.