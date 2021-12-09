Chiefs-Raiders game: A fan’s guide to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs probably hope this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders looks something like their last.

It was the only time in about two months their offense looked like normal with a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival last month.

But coach Andy Reid’s usually high-powered has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October.

“You have to remember, the other team is playing,” Reid said. You’re not doing it against air. You have to go out and execute and do it every day.”

The Chiefs (8-4) have won five straight to take a one-game lead on the Chargers and a two-game lead on the Broncos and Raiders (6-6) as they seek a sixth straight AFC West crown. But their winning streak has been fueled by their suddenly stingy defense, which has held three of its last four opponents to fewer than 10 points.

So how do the Chiefs get their defense firing again? Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it’s all about the basics.

If you’re planning to head to the Chiefs vs. Raiders game this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, make sure you’ve got all the basics covered, too. Here’s what fans need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for about $150 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at $450-500.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The game kicks off at 12:02 p.m. Sunday, so tailgaters should be ready for an early morning.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

7:30 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

8 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

9:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

10 a.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

11 a.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

11:51 a.m. – Raiders Team Introduction

11:54 a.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

11:57 a.m. – National Anthem

12 p.m. – Coin Toss

12:02 p.m. – Kickoff

If the noon kickoff time has you concerned about missing your church service Sunday, the Chiefs are here to help.

The team hosts a non-denominational Faith and Family Chapel service for fans who might be missing their normal worship service due to noon games. You can find it in the east portion of the pavilion on the south side of Arrowhead Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Parking

Parking lots open bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

Another windy Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday. Winds are expected to be 20-30 mph!

Tailgating in the morning will be pretty cold, with temperatures in the 40s. Make sure to grab a jacket. But by kickoff, we’ll be into the low 50s for some decent fall football weather.

By the second half, Kansas City will be into the upper 50s for a nice afternoon. Make sure you don’t miss the great sunset Sunday night.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Rapper and Kansas City native Tech N9ne will get the crowds pumped up this week on the GEHA Drum Deck. The Strange Music cofounder has sold over two million albums, but most Chiefs fans will undoubtedly recognize his hit “Red Kingdom.”

Country artist Kameron Marlowe will bring a taste of Nashville to Arrowhead as he sings the national anthem on Sunday. The Kansas National Guard will present the nation’s colors, followed by a flyover of four T-38s from Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

This week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader will be Blue Valley Northwest football coach Clint Rider, the Chiefs Eric Driskell High School Coach of the Year.

Then at halftime, fans can catch a high school football celebration for the Missouri and Kansas high school state champions.