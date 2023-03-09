KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are losing another assistant coach this offseason.

Running backs coach Greg Lewis is headed to the Baltimore Ravens to be their wide receivers coach.

The former wide receiver was interviewed by the Washington Commanders to join former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s staff.

Lewis spent the last six years in Kansas City. Lewis was the wide receivers coach for the first four years and worked as the running backs coach for the last two years.

Lewis also played for Reid with the Eagles and coached with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles before going to the Chiefs.

This upcoming season will be his 17th in the NFL.