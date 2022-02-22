Chiefs release veteran LB Anthony Hitchens

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to getting an interception at the end of the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

The first roster move of the offseason for general manager Brett Veach was to release Hitchens after four years with the team.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

Hitchens joined the team as a free agent after time with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 59 games with the Chiefs, he tallied 381 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks and one interception.

Hitchens was on the roster when Kansas City won Super Bowl LVI against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

“He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title,” Veach said. “We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

The move allows for young linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton to emerge as the pair of starters moving forward for the team.