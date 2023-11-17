KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs likely won’t be seeing one of their biggest rivals this postseason.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Burrow tried to throw the ball on the sideline in the second quarter, but was not able to grip the ball.

There is a ton of speculation about whether Burrow was already injured going into the matchup after the Bengals posted a video on social media that was eventually deleted that showed Burrow wearing what looked like a brace around his right throwing hand.

The incident is currently under investigation by the NFL as to why Burrow wasn’t listed on the injury report before the game.

Burrow came into the season with a calf injury. This is a huge blow for a team sitting at 5-5 and in arguably the toughest division in the NFL in the NFC North.

The Bengals have certainly been the Chiefs biggest challenger and rival since Patrick Mahomes was named the starting quarterback.

In fact, Burrow is the only active QB to have beaten Mahomes in a postseason game, back in the 2022 AFC Championship in overtime.

Mahomes would get his revenge a year later in a 23-20 victory in an AFC Championship rematch. The two have developed the best QB rivalry in the NFL.

Burrow’s absence leaves a huge void, not just for the Bengals, but the entire NFL landscape.