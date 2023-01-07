LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs leave Raider Week with the top seed in the AFC.

A 31-13 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders gave the Chiefs the number 1 seed in the AFC and the bye heading into the playoffs.

Kansas City blazed to a 21-3 lead in the first half and a Harrison Butker field goal made it 24-3 at the half. The Chiefs cruised to a win from there.

During the game, Patrick Mahomes also set another record for most total yards in a season. He finished the game with 202 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon, his ninth receiving TD of the year.

The other touchdowns came from the ground game from Isiah Pacheco (64 yards), Ronald Jones and Kadarius Toney.

Justin Watson led the receivers with 67 yards, all of which came from one play early in the game.

Kelce was next with 38 yards; his six catches helped him catch the second-most passes by any player in team history. He passes his own record of 105 from 2020 for most by a TE in franchise history.

Linebacker Nick Bolton also set a new franchise record for total tackles in a season; he passed LB Derrick Johnson who had 179.

The Chiefs will now wait to face the lowest seeded team from the Wild Card Round in the next two weeks.