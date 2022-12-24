KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made the most out of one of the coldest games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The chiefs win 24-10 over the Seattle Seahawks.

Kansas City rose to a 17-0 lead in the first half before the Seahawks got on the board with a field goal to end the second quarter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the day with 224 yards through the air and three total touchdowns.

Running back Isiah Pacheco led the ground with 58 yards while RB Jerick McKinnon scored his sixth TD in the last three games.

Travis Kelce led the receiving with 113 yards on six catches.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker ran through the Chiefs’ defense with 107 yards on 26 carries.

The Chiefs continue their homestand and host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.