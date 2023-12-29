KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Being drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs was a dream come true for 2023 first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The Lee’s Summit High alum went about 140 miles west to Kansas State to play in college.

When he was drafted with the last pick in the first round by the defending Super Bowl champs who were also hosting the NFL Draft in KC, it took him only a few minutes to tour his new workplace at 1 Arrowhead Drive and go around the location of the NFL Draft signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

“Obviously, if you’re a Chiefs fan, especially a Chiefs fan growing up, you always have the dream of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Anudike-Uzomah said after he was drafted. “That’s every young boy’s dream is to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. So, other than that, I’m happy to be and I’m honored to be able to fulfill the dream that a lot of people around Kansas City, Missouri, have a dream of.”

In training camp, FAU seemed to be having the time of his life with his new teammates and learning the playbook of his favorite team growing up.

“I had to soak it all in at first because I remember sitting at the stands, I believe it was 2013, sitting at the stands just watching all the guys,” he said during his first training camp media availability. “And then me actually walking on this grass pad just to come down to camp, it’s a dream come true. But at the same time, although I’m in this dream, I have to show for it.”

He missed some on-field reps in rookie minicamp and organized team activities after having thumb surgery but was in full participation in training camp.

While it may not seem like much, missing physical reps as a first-round pick weighed on Felix as he began his pro career.

“It was very tough, especially since they drafted me to play me right away,” he said at the beginning of training camp when just rookies, quarterbacks and wide receivers were present.

“They drafted me in the first round so all the coaches expected a lot out of me. So, it was very hard, very tough that I can’t do exactly what they want me to do right away. It was just a lot of mental reps, a lot of learning the playbook, a lot of knowing player technique even though I can’t do it on the field, I have to do it mentally.”

The next time FAU talked to the media, his demeanor seemed a bit more reserved after practicing with the full roster in training camp and trying to get adjusted to the pro level.

“I’m just blocking that out,” he said about expectations because he’s a first-round pick. “At the end of the day, I’m just drafted here to play, I’m drafted here to learn, play, and learn the defense.”

“I think Felix is climbing, I really do,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said at the end of July in training camp. “We all know he didn’t get a lot of – you know didn’t do anything in the offseason here and that set him back. “

“I thought he was a little rusty and struggled early. (Chiefs Defensive Line Coach) Joe (Cullen) and I both, as you watch one-on-ones, you watch the team periods, he’s flashing now which is a good thing. There’s a lot of – there’s still a curve there right, the learning curve, I think he’s doing pretty good right now.”

The 21-year-old showed some flashes in the preseason but has struggled to get on the field throughout the season.

In the first five games, Anudike-Uzomah logged double-digit snaps in each game as he and other defensive linemen stepped up during defensive end Charles Omenihu’s suspension.

He has only logged double-digit snaps once since Omenihu’s return which was in Omenihu’s debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

FAU played the most snaps in the Chiefs’ Week 3 blowout against the Chicago Bears.

Anudike-Uzomah has logged 11 tackles, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his limited reps.

The rookie has denied repeated requests to talk to him in the locker room in recent weeks.

The Chiefs have had a rocky 9-6 season on offense but the defense has been thriving by giving up the second least amount of points and yards in the NFL.

KC’s pass rush is also second in pressure% thanks to star DT Chris Jones at the center and all of the pieces around him like Omenihu and second-year player George Karlaftis.

“Joe (Cullen) and I are always talking about that, I go back to a little bit of a testament to the guys that are playing because I think Mike (Danna), George, and Charles have done a really good job,” Spagnuolo said last week.

FAU might not see the field a lot but that may have been the plan with so much depth already on the defense.

As he waits to see lengthy playing time, players and coaches around him see the work he is putting in and tell him to stay ready.

“Felix is really coming along,” Spagnuolo said last week. “Just the other day – I’ll always ask these guys questions in the meeting. I give them homework tapes to watch. I have to make sure they’re watching them.

“Felix was on it, which is impressive because early on as a young rookie sometimes you miss those things, but I can see him in meetings fully intent. It’s sinking in. He’s getting it. He’s waiting for his opportunity, and hopefully when he gets it, he can rise up and be everything we thought he would be.”

“I tell you, he really did a great job early in the year filling in when we had some guys down,” defensive line coach Joe Cullen said. “Chris wasn’t here early, Charles with the suspension. He’s just been steady, and he continues to develop. He’s done some good things.”

Karlaftis is one sack away from 10 sacks. With how much he has progressed from year 1 to year 2, he always encourages Anudike-Uzomah and tells him to be a sniper when his time comes.

“Sniper only gets one shot,” Karlaftis said last week.

“If you’re in there, make sure you make an impact and learn from your past mistakes. I’m big on, and our coaches instill this in us, not making the same mistake twice. Just little things like that, you know, because as a rookie, I remember how it was. You got everyone trying to help you and it gets flustered and it becomes a lot but when you just have little cues from a guy, you know that I was in his position, pretty similar position a year ago, you know, just give him a little tidbits not nothing too crazy to rock the boat.

“If you ever need me, I’m here for whatever advice or you know, if it’s something like the sniper thing or anything like that, you know, just to help him kind of reach that next level. And he’s gotten a lot better through the season, man. He shows a lot of promise man, just super excited for that kid’s future.”