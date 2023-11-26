LAS VEGAS – Kansas City Chiefs rookie wideout Rashee Rice picked a fine day to collect his first 100+ yard receiving effort of his career.

When the Chiefs needed a play, Rice seemed to always step up and deliver in a winning effort over the Las Vegas Raiders.

For an offense that has looked inept due to poor second-half performances, they needed a redemption performance after a Monday Night Football loss to a Philadelphia Eagles team they beat in Super Bowl 57.

They got that and then some on Sunday with Rice’s performance.

After the Raiders raced out to a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs, the offense got rolling with its back against the wall.

On the first scoring drive in the second quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Rice on a crossing route in the middle of the field on 3rd and 8 in the red zone for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Earlier in the drive, Mahomes threw a low ball to Rice on a quick screen that bounced off of one of his hands. It was hard to tell if the pass would be classified as a drop since it was at Rice’s feet.

On the first drive of the third quarter in a tie ball game at 14, Mahomes scrambled to his left away from the pass rush.

Rice ran a five-yard stop route, but as soon as he saw Mahomes scramble, he slowly made his way to the left and up the field behind Raiders defenders demonstrating his knowledge of how to stay open when the QB scrambles, and Mahomes sent a lofty ball right to him for a first down on 2nd and 9.

That play set up an Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

Rice’s biggest play came early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes hit him wide-open again on a crossing route in front of the Raiders’ soft zone coverage.

The SMU product flashed his 4.51 40-yard dash time by running away from Raiders corner Nate Hobbs and fighting off a last attempt at a tackle as he yanked one of his dreadlocks ,but it didn’t stop him from scoring his fifth TD of the season and helping the Chiefs go up 28-17.

Receiver Justin Watson’s motion and crossing route carried Hobbs inside to free up Rice.

Because the Chiefs have such a complex offense, they usually limit rookie receivers and younger receivers from having a bigger role so they can learn and understand the system.

But with the way Rice is playing and the offense’s need for a weapon to go with Travis Kelce, Rice is giving the coaching staff no choice but to feature him.

“I think they’re showing a lot more confidence in me,” Rice said after the game. He finished with 107 yards and a TD on eight catches to lead the team in receiving.

“It doesn’t just start with me making big plays in the game. It starts on me running shallow, the same shallow in practice full-speed, and giving a game rep, a game look, so that [Mahomes] can know he can trust me on game day.”

“We’ve put them in more of a bigger role these last few weeks but the flow of the game hasn’t dictated him getting the football,” Mahomes said.

“But you saw today, some of those coverages where they were doubling Trav(is) (Kelce) or putting a lot of tension on Trav, he was able to make some stuff happen and I liked on that shallow cross.

“He’s a guy who wants it. I think that’s the biggest thing. He has the talent, he wants to be great, but it’s going to take us to stay on top of it every single week. And he’s going to be a great receiver in this league.”

Ahead of this season, Chiefs coaches voiced their intent for second-year receiver Skyy Moore to step into a bigger role on the offense. That hasn’t happened with Moore struggling with drops and route running as he’s only garnered 205 yards and a TD on 17 catches.

Rice has also struggled with drops to start the season, and even had one against the Raiders, but like KC, he bounced back from it to contribute.

Rice’s performance also came when the Chiefs were depleted at the receiver position with Mecole Hardman sent to injured reserve with a thumb injury and Kadarius Toney out for the game with an ankle/hip injury.

He said the key to his early success is learning the fundamentals and intricacies of the offense and repping it constantly to being more consistent and earning the trust of Mahomes and the coaches.

“Obviously they didn’t pick me up just to be a part of the team. They wanted me to contribute,” the second-round pick said. “That’s really it. I just came in with the right mentality, ready to work.”

Rice has been hinting to Mahomes that he can throw some balls to him and that he’ll be where Mahomes needs him to be throughout the season. Now he’s playing free of doubts and concerns and showing he’s ready to take on a bigger role.

“I definitely feel like I’m able to just go out there and have fun,” Rice said. He leads all Chiefs receivers with 44 catches, 527 yards and five TDs.

“Saturday wherever we’re gonna go for the game, I’m just kind of, a lot more relaxed. Obviously, I’m still in the playbook, but it’s not like I’m just so keyed in on a certain play so I wouldn’t mess up a specific play.

“I’m getting a good feel for it and it’s all getting comfortable for me.”

“I think we’ve we’ve only scratched the surface,” Mahomes said.

“I think he can do some of the vertical threat stuff and he has speed and he has burst, I mean you can see when he has the football in his hands. So let’s start working him in and getting him more opportunities.”