KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not be playing in Germany when the Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins.

The fourth-year player has been ruled out of the game with an illness. He did not practice on Thursday.

The LSU product has been one of the more disappointing draft picks for the Chiefs. After getting off to an outstanding rookie season in 2020 and a solid 2021 season, CEH has had a steep decline since.

Since the arrival of Isiah Pacheco last season, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 411 yards, four touchdowns and caught three touchdowns.

He did not play in the last 10 games of the 2022 season, including being inactive for Super Bowl 57.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 109 yards on 33 attempts this season and a touchdown with the TD and 55 of those yards coming in the Chiefs’ Week 3 blowout against the Chicago Bears.

Running back Jerick McKinnon missed practice Wednesday with a sore groin but returned to practice in limited form on Thursday.

One of the practice squad running backs, La’Mical Perine or Deneric Prince, will likely be called up to the active roster before the game via standard elevation.