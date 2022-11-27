KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first game since the epic duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs beat down the injury-stricken Los Angeles Rams 26-10.

The Rams were without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

In the first half after a field goal, tight end Travis Kelce beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a 39 yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. That TD was the duo’s 46th which tied Len Dawson and Otis Taylor (46) for the most TD connections between any QB and pass catcher in franchise history.

Mahomes ended the game going 27 for 42 with 320 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Kelce led the receivng yards with 57 yards and a touchdown while Marquez Valdes-Scantling was right behind him with 56 yards.

Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis got his first full sack of the year while rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his second rushing touchdown of the season while rushing for 67 yards.

The Rams finished the game with 186 total yards to the Chiefs’ 437.

Kansas City is number one in the AFC at 9-2 and will be on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals next week in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship.