KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is entering his fourth year in the NFL and he has set some high expectations for himself.

“I’m planning on playing my best football by far,” Thornhill said. “Playing at the top of my game and I’m expecting an All-Pro season and I’m saying that right now.”

The Chiefs wrapped up day one of OTAs and the start of the season is still nearly three months away, but the defensive back is ready to take a leap.

Thornhill tore his left ACL in the last game of the regular season his rookie year, sidelining him throughout the playoffs and Super Bowl LIV.

“I’m all the way back. If you were out there watching me play I’m flying around. I’m not thinking about the knee at all,” Thornhill said. “My confidence is on a high and I feel like I could run and compete with anybody on the field.”

Thornhill will look to have an expanded role after the departure of All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and the addition of safety Justin Reid.

As a rookie, Thornhill finished with 3 interceptions, one pick-6 and 58 total tackles, earning him a spot on the Pro Football Writer’s of America’s All-Rookie Team.

“Like I said before, Imma have an All-Pro season and if y’all want to take that down, record it? Whatever. It doesn’t matter. I’m committed to doing that,” Thornhill said.