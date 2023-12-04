KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is reportedly some good news for Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, who was carted off the field Sunday night with an ankle injury against the Packers.

X-rays came back negative on Cook’s ankle, who avoided a fracture according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He will undergo more evaluation, and his timetable to play again are unknown at this point.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters on Monday afternoon and didn’t offer many specifics on Cook’s injury and status.

“He’s had work done on that ankle before and so that’s kind of what they’re going through right now,” Reid said. “Before anything’s put out there, I don’t want to give you anything either way on that, because I don’t know.”

The injury bug loomed large for the Chiefs on Sunday, with multiple players leaving the game, including Drue Tranquill, who was ruled out with a concussion.

The Chiefs return home on Sunday looking to get back in the win column against the Buffalo Bills, kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.